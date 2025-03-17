Ironclad Guarantees: Russia's Demands in Ukraine Peace Deal

In a critical move towards resolving the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Russia is stressing the necessity of obtaining 'ironclad' guarantees that Ukraine remains neutral and excluded from NATO, as per Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko's statement published on Monday. The country remains steadfast in its position, amid U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to gain Russian President Vladimir Putin's support for a 30-day ceasefire proposal, which Ukraine accepted last week.

As discussions intensify, Trump's anticipated dialogue with Putin is aimed at exploring diplomatic avenues to end the three-year war. U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff, after a positive meeting with Putin in Moscow, disclosed to CNN that these talks are crucial. Meanwhile, in an interview with Russian media outlet Izvestia, Grushko emphasized that Russian demands form a crucial condition for any sustainable peace treaty.

Moscow's firm disagreement with NATO's presence in Ukraine is clear, with Grushko reiterating that any deployment, under any label, would complicate the region's security dynamics. Although European nations and Australia show readiness to send peacekeeping troops, the contention persists, particularly regarding NATO's involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)