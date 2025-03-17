Left Menu

Trump's Diplomatic Push: A Path to Ukrainian Peace?

U.S. President Donald Trump plans to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss ending the war in Ukraine. Trump aims to secure Putin's support for a 30-day ceasefire proposal accepted by Ukraine. Key points include land and power plant discussions, with potential asset divisions already underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 10:09 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 10:09 IST
Trump's Diplomatic Push: A Path to Ukrainian Peace?
U.S. President Donald Trump has announced plans to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on an imminent ceasefire in the ongoing Ukraine conflict. Scheduled for Tuesday, the discussion aims to explore pathways to peace.

Trump, addressing reporters on Air Force One, emphasized the efforts made over the weekend to lay groundwork for negotiations. He expressed optimism about reaching an agreement to halt hostilities, though acknowledged uncertainties surrounding the outcome.

The proposed 30-day ceasefire, already accepted by Ukraine, will be central to discussions. The dialogue will also cover territorial negotiations and energy resource management, as Ukraine and Russia both evaluate the potential division of assets. The international community closely watches these developments, cautiously optimistic about a resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

