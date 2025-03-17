Trump's Ceasefire Challenge: Navigating the Russia-Ukraine Conflict

U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin this Tuesday to discuss efforts to end the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. This follows productive discussions between U.S. and Russian officials in Moscow.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump expressed optimism about the possibility of terminating the war, emphasizing a proposed 30-day ceasefire that Ukraine has agreed to. Despite recent intensified warfare, he believes there's a promising opportunity to achieve peace.

The upcoming talks will focus on significant points such as territorial concessions and power plant control, topics both nations have already deliberated on. This negotiation will test Trump's closer rapport with Moscow, particularly after challenging interactions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

(With inputs from agencies.)