Left Menu

Political Tempers Flare as Sapkal's Aurangzeb Remark Sparks Outrage

Maharashtra's political landscape heated up following Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal's comparison of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. The comment led to interruptions in the legislative council as ruling party members demanded action. Opposition leaders expressed varied reactions, with calls for government response to offensive statements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-03-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 14:41 IST
Political Tempers Flare as Sapkal's Aurangzeb Remark Sparks Outrage
Harshvardhan Sapkal
  • Country:
  • India

A political storm has brewed in Maharashtra after Harshvardhan Sapkal, the state Congress president, controversially likened Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. The comparison incited uproar among the ruling Mahayuti legislators who have demanded strict repercussions.

The legislative council was temporarily disrupted as members from the ruling party took issue with Sapkal's remark, halting proceedings for ten minutes. Pravin Darekar, a BJP leader, passionately addressed the matter, condemning the comparison as insulting to the state's leadership.

Meanwhile, opposition leader Ambadas Danve criticized the government's "Aurangzeb-like mentality," while some senior Congress figures, including Bhai Jagtap, denied Sapkal made such statements. Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule assured that the administration would contemplate severe action against Sapkal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025