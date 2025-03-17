Political Tempers Flare as Sapkal's Aurangzeb Remark Sparks Outrage

A political storm has brewed in Maharashtra after Harshvardhan Sapkal, the state Congress president, controversially likened Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. The comparison incited uproar among the ruling Mahayuti legislators who have demanded strict repercussions.

The legislative council was temporarily disrupted as members from the ruling party took issue with Sapkal's remark, halting proceedings for ten minutes. Pravin Darekar, a BJP leader, passionately addressed the matter, condemning the comparison as insulting to the state's leadership.

Meanwhile, opposition leader Ambadas Danve criticized the government's "Aurangzeb-like mentality," while some senior Congress figures, including Bhai Jagtap, denied Sapkal made such statements. Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule assured that the administration would contemplate severe action against Sapkal.

(With inputs from agencies.)