Putin-Trump Call: A New Chapter in Ukraine Diplomacy?

The Kremlin confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to speak with U.S. President Donald Trump by phone on Tuesday. The discussion aims at addressing the ongoing war in Ukraine amid positive talks that previously took place between Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, and Putin in Moscow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 17-03-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 15:52 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Image Credit: ANI
The Kremlin has confirmed a scheduled phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump, set for Tuesday. This exchange underscores efforts to address the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

President Trump expressed intentions to discuss ending the war, following productive discussions between his special envoy, Steve Witkoff, and Putin in Moscow.

When asked about the call, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov acknowledged its planning, marking an important step in diplomatic engagements between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

