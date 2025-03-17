Putin-Trump Call: A New Chapter in Ukraine Diplomacy?

The Kremlin has confirmed a scheduled phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump, set for Tuesday. This exchange underscores efforts to address the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

President Trump expressed intentions to discuss ending the war, following productive discussions between his special envoy, Steve Witkoff, and Putin in Moscow.

When asked about the call, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov acknowledged its planning, marking an important step in diplomatic engagements between the two nations.

