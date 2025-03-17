Left Menu

Trump Slashes Funding for U.S. International Broadcasters

U.S. President Donald Trump has cut funding for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, impacting over 1,300 Voice of America employees. The decision does not concern Russia significantly, as revealed by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Radio Free Europe was previously designated as an 'undesirable organisation' in Russia.

Trump Slashes Funding for U.S. International Broadcasters
In a significant move reflecting changing U.S. priorities, President Donald Trump has ordered a halt to funding for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty. As a result, more than 1,300 Voice of America employees were put on leave, with funding also cut for two U.S. news services targeting authoritarian regimes.

The decision, which affects the parent company of these organizations and six other federal agencies, was downplayed by the Kremlin. Dmitry Peskov, a Kremlin spokesman, indicated it is a U.S.-focused issue, stating that these media outlets are not widely popular or in demand within Russia.

Last year, Russia deemed Radio Free Europe an 'undesirable organisation,' effectively shutting down its operations and complicating matters for those who interact with it. The U.S. decision comes amidst global shifts in media influence and governance.

