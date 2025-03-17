Aurangzeb's Tomb: Symbol of Maratha Valor or Distraction from Real Issues?

In response to the demands by Vishva Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal for the removal of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb's tomb, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has defended its presence in Maharashtra. Raut posits that the tomb serves as a reminder of Maratha bravery and emphasizes the importance of history in educating future generations. He remarked, 'Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was a valiant warrior who fought for Swarajya. While Aurangzeb's tomb stands in Maharashtra, it is a memorial to the Marathas' resilience against the Mughals. Those without historical knowledge are calling for its removal.'

Raut also criticized the focus on such symbolic protests, suggesting that efforts should target more urgent issues like inflation and farmer suicides. He challenged the ruling RSS-led government to act on their demands rather than stage protests, questioning, 'What hinders PM Modi and CM Devendra Fadnavis from removing the tomb if they see fit?'

Adding to the discourse, NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar accused political factions of distracting from substantial issues like farmer distress and youth unemployment in Maharashtra. He highlighted criticism of influential historical figures by BJP leaders, questioning the inaction of Bajrang Dal and affiliates. Pawar emphasized the symbolic importance of Aurangzeb's tomb, indicating how power can be reduced to mere historical relics, reinforcing the Marathas' legacy of resilience against Mughal conquests.

(With inputs from agencies.)