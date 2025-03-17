India and New Zealand Cement Defence and Economic Ties Amid Regional Challenges

India and New Zealand on Monday forged a new chapter in their bilateral relations by signing a pact to institutionalize their defence partnership. This move aims to bolster cooperation in the strategically vital Indo-Pacific region. At the heart of the discussions were pressing concerns about anti-India activities and regional security threats.

The meeting concluded with the signing of six agreements targeting diverse sectors, such as education, sports, and climate change. Modi emphasized the shared commitment to a 'free, open, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific'. These discussions underscore growing global worries about China's regional actions.

Leaders Modi and Luxon also prioritized economic engagements, launching negotiations for a comprehensive free trade agreement (FTA). This move seeks to foster deeper economic integration, particularly in digital payments and skilled workforce mobility. Both nations vowed to tackle terrorism and promote regional peace, reiterating the necessity for action against terrorists and their networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)