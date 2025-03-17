Trump Seeks Putin's Support for Ukraine Ceasefire

U.S. President Donald Trump intends to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine during upcoming talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, following promising discussions between U.S. and Russian officials in Moscow.

Trump aims to secure Putin's backing for a 30-day ceasefire proposal already accepted by Ukraine, despite ongoing conflicts including aerial strikes and territorial disputes in Western Russia.

The possibility of a peace agreement faces obstacles, as both Russia and Ukraine remain wary, and further negotiations will cover challenging topics such as territory division and power plant control.

