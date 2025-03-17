Trump Seeks Putin's Support for Ukraine Ceasefire
U.S. President Trump plans to discuss a Ukraine ceasefire with Russia's Putin, following positive talks in Moscow. Trump aims for a 30-day ceasefire, addressing issues like territory and power plants. Both Russia and Ukraine are skeptical, and Putin's demands complicate the prospects for a lasting peace.
U.S. President Donald Trump intends to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine during upcoming talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, following promising discussions between U.S. and Russian officials in Moscow.
Trump aims to secure Putin's backing for a 30-day ceasefire proposal already accepted by Ukraine, despite ongoing conflicts including aerial strikes and territorial disputes in Western Russia.
The possibility of a peace agreement faces obstacles, as both Russia and Ukraine remain wary, and further negotiations will cover challenging topics such as territory division and power plant control.
(With inputs from agencies.)
