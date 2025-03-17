High-Stakes Diplomacy: Trump and Putin's Ceasefire Talks for Ukraine

In a significant diplomatic push, U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding a potential ceasefire to end the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. This move follows promising discussions between U.S. and Russian officials in Moscow, with both nations expressing a desire to bring hostilities to a halt.

President Trump, speaking to reporters on Air Force One, indicated that discussions will focus on land division and power plant control, referencing the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia facility in Ukraine. Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed Putin's agreement to the call, though did not expand on the potential concessions.

Despite a proposal for a temporary ceasefire being well-received in Ukraine, challenges remain, as highlighted by U.S. National Security Adviser Mike Waltz's inquiries regarding the feasibility of such an agreement. Issues of sovereignty and NATO alignment continue to dominate discussions, placing pressure on all parties to negotiate a viable peace deal.

(With inputs from agencies.)