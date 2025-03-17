Left Menu

High-Stakes Diplomacy: Trump and Putin's Ceasefire Talks for Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump plans to discuss a ceasefire with Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the Ukraine conflict. Positive talks in Moscow pave the way for discussions on land and power plant concessions. Both sides face challenges, as Ukraine demands sovereignty and NATO neutrality guarantees.

Updated: 17-03-2025 17:55 IST
In a significant diplomatic push, U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding a potential ceasefire to end the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. This move follows promising discussions between U.S. and Russian officials in Moscow, with both nations expressing a desire to bring hostilities to a halt.

President Trump, speaking to reporters on Air Force One, indicated that discussions will focus on land division and power plant control, referencing the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia facility in Ukraine. Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed Putin's agreement to the call, though did not expand on the potential concessions.

Despite a proposal for a temporary ceasefire being well-received in Ukraine, challenges remain, as highlighted by U.S. National Security Adviser Mike Waltz's inquiries regarding the feasibility of such an agreement. Issues of sovereignty and NATO alignment continue to dominate discussions, placing pressure on all parties to negotiate a viable peace deal.

