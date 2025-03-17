Congo and M23 Rebels: The Stakes and Future of Peace Talks in Angola
Congo's government and the Rwanda-backed M23 rebels are set to engage in peace talks in Angola. The conflict, which has displaced over 7 million people, has escalated with significant international involvement. The UN is probing abuses, and global pressure mounts on Rwanda amidst EU sanctions.
- Country:
- Senegal
Congo's government will engage in peace negotiations in Angola on Tuesday with the M23 rebels, supported by Rwanda, according to a presidential spokesperson. This development marks a significant moment in the ongoing conflict that has entrenched the mineral-rich eastern region of Congo.
The Angolan capital, Luanda, will serve as the backdrop for these critical discussions, representing a fresh opportunity for diplomacy in a situation rife with tension. Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi had previously resisted direct talks with the rebels, emphasizing the nation's hardline stance against the insurgent group.
The UN has initiated an investigation into severe human rights violations amid growing international pressure on Rwanda. These talks arise during a period of heightened tensions, with Rwanda severing diplomatic ties with Belgium in retaliation against sanctions. Meanwhile, Congo's leadership is exploring potential U.S. economic collaborations to secure stability and development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragedy at the Border: Civilian Toll in Ukraine-Russia Conflict
Devastating Drone Attacks Escalate Conflict in Eastern Ukraine
Lavrov Praises Trump's 'Common Sense' Amid Ukraine Conflict
Oscars Spotlight 'No Other Land': A Call for Global Action on Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
France and Britain Propose Limited Truce Amid Ukraine Conflict