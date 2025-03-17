Left Menu

India's Strategic Role in the Indo-Pacific: A Call for UN Security Council Reform

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon emphasized India's critical role in the Indo-Pacific, advocating for New Delhi's permanent seat on the UN Security Council. Speaking at the Raisina Dialogue, Luxon highlighted the necessity of a rules-based order and praised India's contribution to regional stability amid China's growing assertiveness.

Updated: 17-03-2025 20:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

New Zealand's Prime Minister, Christopher Luxon, has highlighted India's pivotal role in the Indo-Pacific region, underscoring the need for India to secure a permanent seat on the UN Security Council. Speaking at the Raisina Dialogue, Luxon emphasized the importance of a rules-based order as China continues to assert its influence.

Luxon remarked on the significance of countries like India in maintaining global stability and expressed New Zealand's support for India's bid in a reformed Security Council. He noted that both countries share an interest in a stable Indo-Pacific, where nations can exercise autonomy free from interference.

During discussions with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, both leaders reiterated their commitment to an open and inclusive Indo-Pacific, respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity. Luxon also praised ASEAN's role in promoting regional peace and voiced New Zealand's readiness to bolster defence cooperation with nations like India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

