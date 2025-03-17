Left Menu

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar Resumes Duties Amidst Warm Welcome

Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman, Jagdeep Dhankhar, returned to his duties at the Parliament House after recovering from a health issue. He received a warm welcome from various political leaders and members of parliament, acknowledging their concern and support during his hospital stay.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 22:00 IST
Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar Resumes Duties Amidst Warm Welcome
Jagdeep Dhankhar
  • Country:
  • India

Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman, Jagdeep Dhankhar, returned to his parliamentary duties on Monday after being discharged from AIIMS, where he was treated for cardiac-related ailments. His return was met with a warm reception from various political leaders and members of parliament.

Dhankhar had interactions with key leaders including former Prime Minister H D Devegowda, Leader of the House J P Nadda, and Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, among others. The chairman expressed his gratitude for the cross-party solidarity shown during his recovery.

In a statement, Dhankhar expressed appreciation for the concerns and support received from leaders including Sonia Gandhi and several state chief ministers, highlighting a shared human connection beyond political lines. This marked his first day back presiding over the Rajya Sabha proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025