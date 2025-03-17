Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar Resumes Duties Amidst Warm Welcome

Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman, Jagdeep Dhankhar, returned to his parliamentary duties on Monday after being discharged from AIIMS, where he was treated for cardiac-related ailments. His return was met with a warm reception from various political leaders and members of parliament.

Dhankhar had interactions with key leaders including former Prime Minister H D Devegowda, Leader of the House J P Nadda, and Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, among others. The chairman expressed his gratitude for the cross-party solidarity shown during his recovery.

In a statement, Dhankhar expressed appreciation for the concerns and support received from leaders including Sonia Gandhi and several state chief ministers, highlighting a shared human connection beyond political lines. This marked his first day back presiding over the Rajya Sabha proceedings.

