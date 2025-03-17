Uttarakhand Cabinet Shake-Up: Aggarwal's Resignation Sparks Speculation

In a significant political development, Uttarakhand Minister Prem Chand Aggarwal has resigned, amplifying media chatter regarding a potential Cabinet reshuffle.

Aggarwal's departure follows controversy surrounding his recent remarks against the hill people during the state Assembly Budget Session, which provoked a strong public backlash.

His resignation reduces the state Cabinet to seven members, prompting BJP leaders to contemplate an expansion to address the growing ministerial workload. Uttarakhand's political spotlight now turns to possible future appointments and adjustments.

(With inputs from agencies.)