Uttarakhand Cabinet Shake-Up: Aggarwal's Resignation Sparks Speculation

The resignation of Uttarakhand Minister Prem Chand Aggarwal has intensified media speculation about an imminent Cabinet expansion. Aggarwal stepped down following controversy over his remarks against hill people, leading to public outrage. With five vacant positions, the BJP considers expanding the Cabinet to manage the increasing ministerial workload.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 17-03-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 22:15 IST
In a significant political development, Uttarakhand Minister Prem Chand Aggarwal has resigned, amplifying media chatter regarding a potential Cabinet reshuffle.

Aggarwal's departure follows controversy surrounding his recent remarks against the hill people during the state Assembly Budget Session, which provoked a strong public backlash.

His resignation reduces the state Cabinet to seven members, prompting BJP leaders to contemplate an expansion to address the growing ministerial workload. Uttarakhand's political spotlight now turns to possible future appointments and adjustments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

