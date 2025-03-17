Left Menu

Railway Budget Allocation Sparks Political Tensions in India

Trinamool Congress MPs accused the BJP-led Centre of bias in railway budget allocations, claiming increased spending in BJP-ruled states over opposition ones. TMC criticized Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's faux pas in Rajya Sabha, leading to a walkout and subsequent point of order by MP Derek O’Brien.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 22:32 IST
Railway Budget Allocation Sparks Political Tensions in India
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated session of parliament, Trinamool Congress MPS accused the BJP-led central government of discriminatory practices regarding railway budget allocations. They contended that the BJP is favoring states under its rule while cutting funds to those governed by the opposition.

The dispute intensified when Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw made a gaffe in the Rajya Sabha, incorrectly labeling a discussion as a debate on the Railway Budget. This prompted Trinamool's parliamentary leader Derek O'Brien to call for a point of order, sparking further parliamentary drama.

O'Brien claimed that budgetary cuts have especially affected West Bengal, with funding dropping from 15% to 5% over a decade, whereas BJP-ruled states saw increases. Despite the walkout, he called it a win, asserting political motivations against Bengal by the ruling Union government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025