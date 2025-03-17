Railway Budget Allocation Sparks Political Tensions in India
Trinamool Congress MPs accused the BJP-led Centre of bias in railway budget allocations, claiming increased spending in BJP-ruled states over opposition ones. TMC criticized Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's faux pas in Rajya Sabha, leading to a walkout and subsequent point of order by MP Derek O’Brien.
In a heated session of parliament, Trinamool Congress MPS accused the BJP-led central government of discriminatory practices regarding railway budget allocations. They contended that the BJP is favoring states under its rule while cutting funds to those governed by the opposition.
The dispute intensified when Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw made a gaffe in the Rajya Sabha, incorrectly labeling a discussion as a debate on the Railway Budget. This prompted Trinamool's parliamentary leader Derek O'Brien to call for a point of order, sparking further parliamentary drama.
O'Brien claimed that budgetary cuts have especially affected West Bengal, with funding dropping from 15% to 5% over a decade, whereas BJP-ruled states saw increases. Despite the walkout, he called it a win, asserting political motivations against Bengal by the ruling Union government.
