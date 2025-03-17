Delimitation Debates: Telangana's Call for Equitable Representation
Telangana's Deputy Chief Minister convened an all-party meeting to discuss Lok Sabha constituency delimitation. Opposition BRS and BJP leaders were absent. Deputy CM stressed the importance of giving southern states a key role in government formation. AIMIM's Akbaruddin Owaisi supported a resolution against population-based delimitation.
The Deputy Chief Minister of Telangana, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, hosted a crucial all-party meeting on Monday to deliberate on the contentious issue of delimiting Lok Sabha constituencies.
Notably absent from the talks were key opposition parties BRS and BJP, leaving the discussions primarily attended by Congress, AIMIM, CPI, and CPI(M) leaders, according to a statement from Vikramarka's office.
Vikramarka underscored the necessity for delimitation to ensure that southern states have significant influence in national governance, while AIMIM's Akbaruddin Owaisi expressed support for a legislative resolution against population-based constituency delimitation.
