Macron and Trump's Call for Russian Compliance
French President Emmanuel Macron announced that U.S. President Donald Trump supported conditions necessary for Russia to adhere to a 30-day ceasefire agreement. Macron emphasized that Russia must demonstrate its commitment to peace, following discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
In a significant diplomatic move, French President Emmanuel Macron revealed on Monday that U.S. President Donald Trump has endorsed conditions designed to have Russia adopt a 30-day ceasefire.
Macron conveyed this development via a social media post, indicating the responsibility now lies with Russia to showcase a genuine desire for peace. The French leader reiterated the importance of this directive during a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, also on Monday.
The dialogue underscores the ongoing international efforts to stabilize the region and the critical role of both Western powers and affected nations in negotiating terms for peace.
