Macron and Trump's Call for Russian Compliance

In a significant diplomatic move, French President Emmanuel Macron revealed on Monday that U.S. President Donald Trump has endorsed conditions designed to have Russia adopt a 30-day ceasefire.

Macron conveyed this development via a social media post, indicating the responsibility now lies with Russia to showcase a genuine desire for peace. The French leader reiterated the importance of this directive during a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, also on Monday.

The dialogue underscores the ongoing international efforts to stabilize the region and the critical role of both Western powers and affected nations in negotiating terms for peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)