Trump Seeks Peace: Talks with Putin Aim to Resolve Ukraine Conflict

In a bold move towards peace, former U.S. President Donald Trump has announced plans to discuss the Ukraine conflict with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The meeting aims to secure a ceasefire proposal, with key points of discussion including territorial concessions and the future control of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump expressed optimism but acknowledged the complexity of the issue. His administration, along with allies like Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, aims to broker a temporary ceasefire as a foundation for long-term peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

As tensions persist, each side accuses the other of risking safety at Europe's largest nuclear facility. Though Ukraine accepted the ceasefire proposal, its sovereignty remains a critical point, while Russia's demands include a halt to Ukraine's NATO ambitions. The impending talks are a pivotal moment in this ongoing geopolitical crisis.

