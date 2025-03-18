Controversy Surrounding Rhode Island Doctor's Deportation Sparks Legal Battle

In a move drawing significant attention, U.S. authorities deported Dr. Rasha Alawieh to Lebanon after uncovering materials deemed sympathetic to Hezbollah on her phone. The Rhode Island-based doctor had her residency terminated following a controversial decision by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

Details provided by the Justice Department allege that Alawieh expressed support for Hezbollah's leader Hassan Nasrallah from a religious standpoint, leading to questions about her intentions in the U.S. The incident coincides with initiatives under President Trump's administration to enhance border controls and curb immigration.

This case has since evolved into a legal battle, with her advocates challenging the deportation's legality under claims that it violated court orders. The Justice Department argues proper protocol was followed, citing security concerns over her visa status due to the material found.

