Left Menu

Controversy Surrounding Rhode Island Doctor's Deportation Sparks Legal Battle

Dr. Rasha Alawieh, a Rhode Island doctor, was deported to Lebanon after U.S. authorities found 'sympathetic' materials related to Hezbollah on her phone. Her deportation has incited a legal fight, with arguments that her removal violated a court order. Her supporters aim to bring her back.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 03:00 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 03:00 IST
Controversy Surrounding Rhode Island Doctor's Deportation Sparks Legal Battle
doctor

In a move drawing significant attention, U.S. authorities deported Dr. Rasha Alawieh to Lebanon after uncovering materials deemed sympathetic to Hezbollah on her phone. The Rhode Island-based doctor had her residency terminated following a controversial decision by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

Details provided by the Justice Department allege that Alawieh expressed support for Hezbollah's leader Hassan Nasrallah from a religious standpoint, leading to questions about her intentions in the U.S. The incident coincides with initiatives under President Trump's administration to enhance border controls and curb immigration.

This case has since evolved into a legal battle, with her advocates challenging the deportation's legality under claims that it violated court orders. The Justice Department argues proper protocol was followed, citing security concerns over her visa status due to the material found.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025