Controversy Surrounding Rhode Island Doctor's Deportation Sparks Legal Battle
Dr. Rasha Alawieh, a Rhode Island doctor, was deported to Lebanon after U.S. authorities found 'sympathetic' materials related to Hezbollah on her phone. Her deportation has incited a legal fight, with arguments that her removal violated a court order. Her supporters aim to bring her back.
In a move drawing significant attention, U.S. authorities deported Dr. Rasha Alawieh to Lebanon after uncovering materials deemed sympathetic to Hezbollah on her phone. The Rhode Island-based doctor had her residency terminated following a controversial decision by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).
Details provided by the Justice Department allege that Alawieh expressed support for Hezbollah's leader Hassan Nasrallah from a religious standpoint, leading to questions about her intentions in the U.S. The incident coincides with initiatives under President Trump's administration to enhance border controls and curb immigration.
This case has since evolved into a legal battle, with her advocates challenging the deportation's legality under claims that it violated court orders. The Justice Department argues proper protocol was followed, citing security concerns over her visa status due to the material found.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rabri Devi Defends Lalu Prasad Amidst Ongoing Legal Battles
Blatter and Platini's Legal Battle Over 'Gentlemen's Agreement'
Justice for Sushil Kumar: The Wrestling Champion's Legal Battle
Reliance's Legal Battle Intensifies Over Gas Block Dispute
Ferrari Triumphs in Legal Battle Over Technical Talent