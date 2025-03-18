Tensions Rise: White House and Israeli Consultations

The White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, announced that the Trump administration had been consulted by Israel ahead of recent attacks on Gaza. Addressing the situation on Fox News, Leavitt communicated a stern warning against Hamas, the Houthis, and Iran, portraying them as threats to both Israel and the United States.

Leavitt emphasized the administration's resolute stance, making it clear that hostile actions towards the U.S. and its allies would provoke severe repercussions.

Additionally, Leavitt is among three officials currently embroiled in a legal battle with The Associated Press, who claims punitive actions stemming from disagreements over editorial policies, including the designation of the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America.

