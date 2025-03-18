Left Menu

Tensions Rise: White House and Israeli Consultations

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that the Trump administration was consulted by Israel regarding attacks in Gaza. She emphasized that those threatening Israel and the U.S., like Hamas and Iran, would face consequences. Leavitt is also involved in a lawsuit with the AP over alleged editorial interference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-03-2025 09:09 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 09:09 IST
Tensions Rise: White House and Israeli Consultations
The White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, announced that the Trump administration had been consulted by Israel ahead of recent attacks on Gaza. Addressing the situation on Fox News, Leavitt communicated a stern warning against Hamas, the Houthis, and Iran, portraying them as threats to both Israel and the United States.

Leavitt emphasized the administration's resolute stance, making it clear that hostile actions towards the U.S. and its allies would provoke severe repercussions.

Additionally, Leavitt is among three officials currently embroiled in a legal battle with The Associated Press, who claims punitive actions stemming from disagreements over editorial policies, including the designation of the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America.

