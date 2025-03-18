Renewed Conflict: Israel and Hamas Clash Amid Stalled Ceasefire Talks

Israel has initiated a massive airstrike offensive targeting Hamas positions in the Gaza Strip, marking the most severe assault since a temporary ceasefire was established. Palestinian officials have reported significant casualties, estimating at least 200 deaths.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu justified the strikes citing unproductive ceasefire negotiations. The Israeli campaign, described as open-ended, seeks to ramp up military action against Hamas, a decision backed by the White House. The conflict threatens to reignite widespread violence and further complicate efforts to secure the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

Negotiations for a lasting ceasefire have hit an impasse, sparking fears of intensified fighting. The United States has positioned Hamas as responsible for the renewed hostilities, whereas Israel maintains its stance to sustain military pressure until all hostages are freed and Hamas's capabilities are dismantled.

(With inputs from agencies.)