Rahul Gandhi Calls for Revitalization and Unity at Congress Convention

The 86th All India Congress Committee Convention, set to take place in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, from April 8 to 9, is being touted as a fresh start for the Congress party. Harish Rawat, a senior Congress leader, emphasized the need for renewed vigor under Rahul Gandhi's leadership. Rawat expressed optimism about Gandhi's steps to reinforce the party and its alliances, underscoring the necessity for a robust opposition in the coming years.

In light of ongoing challenges to Gandhi's principles, Rawat announced that the convention would reinforce the party's commitment from the iconic Sabarmati Ashram during the Congress' 100th anniversary. The event aims to consolidate party members around a shared vision and challenge the current government effectively.

Gandhi, addressing party workers in Ahmedabad, highlighted internal divisions and urged Congress members to reconnect with the people. He criticized certain members for allegedly aligning with BJP interests and called for their identification and removal. His focus is on fostering genuine connections with the people of Gujarat, restoring trust, and reclaiming the party's grassroots essence.

