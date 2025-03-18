Curfew Imposed in Nagpur Following Violence Over Aurangzeb's Tomb

In response to violent clashes over the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb, Maharashtra's Junior Minister for Home (Urban), Yogesh Kadam, announced that 47 individuals have been detained and multiple injuries reported, including among police personnel.

While detailed investigations are ongoing, Kadam assured that stringent actions will be taken against those responsible for the chaos, stressing the importance of understanding facts over rumours. Meanwhile, BJP leaders have labeled the incident as 'pre-planned,' pointing to selective vandalism targeting Hindu properties.

Subsequently, Nagpur's police commissioner imposed a curfew in affected areas to maintain order and prevent further violence. The official order restricts assembly and movement in certain police station limits, aiming to ensure public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)