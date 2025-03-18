High-Stakes Trial: Will Marine Le Pen's Political Career Survive?

Marine Le Pen, the leader of France's far-right National Rally, is at the center of an embezzlement trial with profound implications for her political future. Prosecutors are pressing for an immediate five-year ban from public office, citing repeated delays as justification.

Le Pen claims the demand is an excessive overreach aimed at sabotaging her presidential ambitions ahead of the 2027 elections. The trial is seen as a hallmark of France's intensified efforts to clamp down on political corruption, following the enactment of Sapin II, a law enhancing accountability among politicians.

This legal battle has sparked a national debate on judicial power in politics, with influential figures voicing concerns about overstepping boundaries. The state's heavy-handed approach risks transforming political dynamics and potentially igniting a populist backlash reminiscent of global trends.

