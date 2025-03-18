Rabri Devi Faces ED Amid Land-for-Jobs Scam Probe

Rabri Devi, the former chief minister of Bihar, made an appearance at the Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday, following a summons issued concerning the ongoing investigation into the land-for-jobs scam.

Accompanying her was her eldest daughter, Misa Bharti, the Lok Sabha MP from Patliputra, who is also implicated in the case. The duo was supported by a large gathering of party workers raising slogans in their favor.

The RJD has accused the BJP of using central agencies to target political adversaries, especially evident during elections. This scandal traces back to the period when Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi's husband, served as railway minister under the UPA government.

(With inputs from agencies.)