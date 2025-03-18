Political Divide: PTI Boycotts Pakistan's Security Meeting Amid Tensions
Imran Khan's PTI party boycotted a key security meeting in Pakistan amid rising tensions over the hijack of a train by the Baloch Liberation Army. The government declined PTI's request for Khan's attendance, fueling political tensions as the security situation in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces remains critical.
In a significant political move, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), founded by incarcerated former Prime Minister Imran Khan, boycotted a crucial security meeting convened to address the ongoing volatile security situation in the nation.
The meeting, chaired by National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, was in response to the recent hijacking of a passenger train by the banned Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) in Balochistan, involving 425 passengers. Despite dire security concerns, PTI refused to participate after its request for Khan's involvement was rejected by the government.
This political discord escalates as tensions rise in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces, where militant attacks have surged, challenging the region's stability. The absence of bipartisan involvement in such critical discussions underscores deep-rooted political divisions in Pakistan.
