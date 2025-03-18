Political Divide: PTI Boycotts Pakistan's Security Meeting Amid Tensions

In a significant political move, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), founded by incarcerated former Prime Minister Imran Khan, boycotted a crucial security meeting convened to address the ongoing volatile security situation in the nation.

The meeting, chaired by National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, was in response to the recent hijacking of a passenger train by the banned Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) in Balochistan, involving 425 passengers. Despite dire security concerns, PTI refused to participate after its request for Khan's involvement was rejected by the government.

This political discord escalates as tensions rise in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces, where militant attacks have surged, challenging the region's stability. The absence of bipartisan involvement in such critical discussions underscores deep-rooted political divisions in Pakistan.

