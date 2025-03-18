Left Menu

Escalating Conflict: Israeli Strikes in Gaza

Israel launched a new offensive on Gaza, breaking a ceasefire with Hamas. This has resulted in 413 fatalities and 660 injuries, as reported by the Palestinian Health Ministry. The renewed conflict threatens to further escalate the war in Gaza.

Deiral-Balah | Updated: 18-03-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 15:48 IST
Escalating Conflict: Israeli Strikes in Gaza
A recent surge in Israeli strikes on Gaza has resulted in a devastating toll, with 413 reported deaths and 660 injuries, confirmed by the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The attacks commenced on Tuesday, effectively ending a ceasefire with Hamas and triggering fears of escalating conflict in the already volatile region.

The offensive marks a grave intensification, escalating tensions and raising concerns about the potential full ignition of war in Gaza.

