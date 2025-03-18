Escalating Conflict: Israeli Strikes in Gaza
Israel launched a new offensive on Gaza, breaking a ceasefire with Hamas. This has resulted in 413 fatalities and 660 injuries, as reported by the Palestinian Health Ministry. The renewed conflict threatens to further escalate the war in Gaza.
A recent surge in Israeli strikes on Gaza has resulted in a devastating toll, with 413 reported deaths and 660 injuries, confirmed by the Palestinian Health Ministry.
The attacks commenced on Tuesday, effectively ending a ceasefire with Hamas and triggering fears of escalating conflict in the already volatile region.
The offensive marks a grave intensification, escalating tensions and raising concerns about the potential full ignition of war in Gaza.
