TMC vs BJP: A Campaign War Unfolds in West Bengal

The political scene in West Bengal is heating up as the Trinamool Congress (TMC) launches a counter-offensive against the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Hindutva-centric campaign slogans. On Tuesday, parts of the state were adorned with TMC banners challenging BJP's narrative, focusing on issues like high fuel prices and the lack of relief in cooking gas prices.

This move comes after BJP's visible campaign efforts in Hooghly district, where slogans like 'Hindu Hindu Bhai Bhai, 2026 e BJP ke Chai' set the tone for the upcoming state polls. The TMC's response underscores tensions surrounding BJP's policies and the party's focus on Hindu identity politics.

TMC alleges BJP's Hindu brotherhood claims are merely election tactics, highlighting issues like the NRC's impact on the statelessness of Hindus. Meanwhile, BJP criticizes TMC for allegedly dividing communities, setting the stage for an intense electoral battle in the lead-up to 2026.

