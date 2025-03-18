Adhikari Vows Resistance to Ram Navami Restrictions in West Bengal

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari declared on Tuesday that any efforts to prevent Ram Navami processions in West Bengal would encounter fierce resistance.

He accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of appeasement, suggesting her tenure's end is imminent, and warned of a Bangladesh-like situation in the state if her rule continues.

Adhikari alleged the TMC's complicity in vandalizing Hindu places of worship and covering up attacks during Holi while advocating for Hindu unity and economic development for all communities.

