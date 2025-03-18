Adhikari Vows Resistance to Ram Navami Restrictions in West Bengal
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari pledged strong resistance against any attempts to halt Ram Navami processions in West Bengal. He accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of appeasing one community, claiming her rule is nearing its end. Adhikari highlighted concerns over recent communal incidents and advocated for Hindu unity against perceived oppression.
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari declared on Tuesday that any efforts to prevent Ram Navami processions in West Bengal would encounter fierce resistance.
He accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of appeasement, suggesting her tenure's end is imminent, and warned of a Bangladesh-like situation in the state if her rule continues.
Adhikari alleged the TMC's complicity in vandalizing Hindu places of worship and covering up attacks during Holi while advocating for Hindu unity and economic development for all communities.
