Maharashtra Erupts: Nagpur Violence Linked to Aurangzeb's Tomb

The violence in Nagpur was triggered by protests against Aurangzeb's tomb, resulting in over 50 arrests and a curfew. Vicky Kaushal's film 'Chhaava' revived debates about the Maratha king. Political leaders criticized the incident. VHP leaders called for strict measures against those responsible for the unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 18-03-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 18:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

More than 50 individuals were detained and a curfew has been imposed in parts of Nagpur following violent protests against Aurangzeb's tomb. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis described the incident as premeditated, sparking widespread political debate.

Addressing the legislative assembly, Fadnavis stated that the Vicky Kaushal film 'Chhaava' about Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj stirred emotions against the Mughal emperor. The violence saw stone pelting and claims of a holy book burning, leaving 34 police officers injured.

Various political and community leaders have decried the glorification of Aurangzeb, with demands for stern actions. Meanwhile, opposing parties blamed the government, suggesting distraction tactics amid growing social issues. The VHP continues to press for removing Aurangzeb's tomb under strict legal measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

