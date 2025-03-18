Resurgence of Conflict: Netanyahu Orders Renewed Strikes Across Gaza

In a sharp escalation of hostilities, Israel conducted airstrikes across the Gaza Strip early Tuesday, resulting in the deaths of over 400 Palestinians, predominantly women and children, according to local health officials. This marks the deadliest offensive in a 17-month conflict with Hamas, collapsing a ceasefire established since January.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, facing mounting domestic pressure and political challenges, commanded the strikes after Hamas rebuffed Israeli demands to modify the ceasefire terms. The operation appears indefinite, with indications of possible ground expansions as officials state.

The decision has stirred global and regional dynamics, with the United States expressing support for Israel's actions. Meanwhile, Hamas, backed by Iran, accuses Netanyahu of using military aggression for political leverage in his embattled coalition, as the conflict and humanitarian crisis in Gaza intensify.

(With inputs from agencies.)