Opposition Slams Himachal Government Over Rising Debt and Unmet Promises

Leader of the Opposition, Jai Ram Thakur, on Tuesday criticized Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu, coining 'Sukh ki sarkar' as synonymous with escalating state debt and broken promises.

Thakur highlighted a mere 0.12% budget increase compared to the last BJP government, attributing it to a halt in revenue deficit grants and GST compensation. He accused the current Congress government of misleading the electorate with false guarantees.

Thakur further alleged corruption, claiming central funds were being misdirected for salaries rather than development. Addressing deficit concerns, he criticized budget reductions in key sectors including Public Works and Health, and noted unfulfilled financial promises to women.

