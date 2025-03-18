Left Menu

Opposition Slams Himachal Government Over Rising Debt and Unmet Promises

Opposition leader Jai Ram Thakur criticized Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu's administration for increasing state debt and not fulfilling election promises. Thakur highlighted budget issues and accused the government of diverting central funds. He described the new budget as lacking direction, contrasting it with the financial management under BJP leadership.

Leader of the Opposition, Jai Ram Thakur, on Tuesday criticized Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu, coining 'Sukh ki sarkar' as synonymous with escalating state debt and broken promises.

Thakur highlighted a mere 0.12% budget increase compared to the last BJP government, attributing it to a halt in revenue deficit grants and GST compensation. He accused the current Congress government of misleading the electorate with false guarantees.

Thakur further alleged corruption, claiming central funds were being misdirected for salaries rather than development. Addressing deficit concerns, he criticized budget reductions in key sectors including Public Works and Health, and noted unfulfilled financial promises to women.

