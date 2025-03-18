Left Menu

Congress Highlights Concerns Over Voter List Integrity Post-Aadhaar Meeting

The Congress party raises concerns about voter list integrity after the Election Commission's meeting on linking Voter ID with Aadhaar, citing issues of fake and duplicate voters. The party urges transparency and voter privacy assurance, emphasizing the need to include all eligible citizens in the democratic process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 23:31 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 23:31 IST
Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive meeting held by the Election Commission regarding the linking of Voter IDs with Aadhaar, the Congress party has expressed significant concerns over the integrity of current voter lists. They claim the move acknowledges long-standing issues about potentially suspicious and dubious voter registrations that have been raised by their party leader Rahul Gandhi.

Pointing to an alleged abnormal surge in new voter registrations in Maharashtra within five months of recent Vidhan Sabha elections, the Congress suspects the presence of fake or duplicate voters. The party insists these irregularities can be addressed via Aadhaar-linked de-duplication, while ensuring no eligible voters are disenfranchised.

The Congress urges the Election Commission to ensure the democratic right to vote is upheld and that privacy is maintained throughout the Aadhaar linkage process. Meanwhile, the Meeting led by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar included key officials, emphasizing that Aadhaar will only serve as identity proof, adhering to constitutional provisions and judicial guidelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

