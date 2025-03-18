Controversy Over Opposition Leader's Degree Affects Turkish Politics

In a contentious move, Istanbul University has annulled the degree of Ekrem Imamoglu, Istanbul's Mayor and a prominent opposition figure against President Tayyip Erdogan. The university cited irregularities, affecting Imamoglu's eligibility as a presidential candidate for his party, the Republican People's Party (CHP).

The decision, which Imamoglu deems illegal and outside the university's jurisdiction, is seen as another step in a government crackdown on opposition figures. Imamoglu intends to legally challenge the ruling, although he expressed skepticism over obtaining a fair judgment, emphasizing the broader threat to the nation's achievements.

Imamoglu's degree annulment is part of escalating tensions and power struggles in Turkey, highlighting increased pressure on opposition voices. CHP leaders and other opposition figures are rallying around Imamoglu, denouncing the move as undemocratic. Legal challenges are underway as the opposition vows to continue its resistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)