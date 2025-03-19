Judge Halts EPA's Climate Grant Termination Amid Legal Clash

A U.S. District Judge has put a temporary hold on the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) effort to terminate climate grants linked to a $20 billion initiative which was authorized by Congress under the Inflation Reduction Act. These grants are aimed at reducing pollution, but their termination was challenged on legal grounds.

The EPA, under the leadership of Administrator Lee Zeldin, had moved to terminate grants awarded to three environmental nonprofit groups, citing concerns over potential fraud and waste. The decision halted Citibank from releasing the grant funds, pending a deeper legal investigation into the matter.

Judge Tanya Chutkan, who issued the order, highlighted the lack of concrete evidence presented by the EPA to back their claims. The ruling has been seen as an initial victory for the nonprofits, allowing them to continue their projects without immediate financial disruption as the legal battle unfolds.

