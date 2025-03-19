Left Menu

Judge Halts EPA's Climate Grant Termination Amid Legal Clash

A U.S. judge has temporarily blocked the EPA from terminating climate grants issued under a $20 billion program, halting Citibank from dispersing funds. The EPA sought to end these grants due to alleged fraud and waste. The court ruling protects nonprofit groups involved in the grants as legal proceedings continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 09:32 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 09:32 IST
Judge Halts EPA's Climate Grant Termination Amid Legal Clash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A U.S. District Judge has put a temporary hold on the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) effort to terminate climate grants linked to a $20 billion initiative which was authorized by Congress under the Inflation Reduction Act. These grants are aimed at reducing pollution, but their termination was challenged on legal grounds.

The EPA, under the leadership of Administrator Lee Zeldin, had moved to terminate grants awarded to three environmental nonprofit groups, citing concerns over potential fraud and waste. The decision halted Citibank from releasing the grant funds, pending a deeper legal investigation into the matter.

Judge Tanya Chutkan, who issued the order, highlighted the lack of concrete evidence presented by the EPA to back their claims. The ruling has been seen as an initial victory for the nonprofits, allowing them to continue their projects without immediate financial disruption as the legal battle unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

Breakthrough innovations in drug delivery: How advanced materials are shaping future of medicine

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025