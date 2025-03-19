Left Menu

Political Firestorm Ignites Over Delhi CCTV Project Corruption Allegations

Controversy surrounds former PWD minister Satyendar Jain amid allegations of corruption in a Rs 571 crore CCTV project. The ACB registered an FIR against him, sparking a political clash between AAP and BJP. BJP alleges a bribe of Rs 7 crore, adding to Jain's legal challenges.

A political confrontation has erupted following the Anti-Corruption Branch's (ACB) filing of an FIR against ex-Delhi PWD minister Satyendar Jain. The charges relate to alleged misconduct concerning a Rs 571 crore CCTV project.

The allegations have prompted sharp reactions, with AAP's Atishi describing the case as a 'political witch-hunt,' while Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva accused Jain of accepting a Rs 7 crore bribe. AAP contends the investigations are politically motivated, citing that out of 193 ED cases against politicians, only two led to convictions in a decade.

In a video statement, Sachdeva claimed that delays in the project execution, initially contracted to Bharat Electronics Limited, occasioned a Rs 16 crore penalty which Jain allegedly waived after bribery. The allegations further compound Jain's legal issues following a money-laundering case linked to hawala transactions. Recently, he suffered a significant electoral defeat as BJP notably swept the Delhi Assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

