Tharoor's Unexpected Endorsement: A Diplomatic Win for Modi
Shashi Tharoor, a Congress leader, praised India's diplomatic handling of the Russia-Ukraine conflict under PM Modi, admitting his previous criticism was misplaced. BJP leaders welcomed his remarks as validation of the government's foreign policy success, emphasizing India's non-aligned to 'all-aligned' strategy under Modi's leadership.
- Country:
- India
In a surprising acknowledgment, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor lauded the Indian government's adept handling of the Russia-Ukraine war, a stance seen as a notable endorsement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's diplomatic acumen.
Former minister Ravi Shankar Prasad highlighted Tharoor's change of heart, remarking on how the Congress veteran admitted his early criticisms were incorrect. Prasad suggested that other Congress members should follow Tharoor's lead.
BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi underscored the Modi administration's foreign policy triumphs, portraying India as a global ally. He pointed to Modi's outreach to both Ukrainian and Russian leaderships as testament to India's evolving diplomatic impact.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congress Protests Maharashtra's Farmer Policies
Chhattisgarh Congress Challenges ED's Alleged Bias
Chhattisgarh Congress vs. ED: Protests Erupt in Raipur
Congress Criticizes Modi Over Falling PSU Stocks, Claims Privatization Agenda
Trinamool Congress Accuses Election Commission of Cover-Up in Voter ID Duplicate Scandal