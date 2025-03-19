Tharoor's Unexpected Endorsement: A Diplomatic Win for Modi

In a surprising acknowledgment, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor lauded the Indian government's adept handling of the Russia-Ukraine war, a stance seen as a notable endorsement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's diplomatic acumen.

Former minister Ravi Shankar Prasad highlighted Tharoor's change of heart, remarking on how the Congress veteran admitted his early criticisms were incorrect. Prasad suggested that other Congress members should follow Tharoor's lead.

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi underscored the Modi administration's foreign policy triumphs, portraying India as a global ally. He pointed to Modi's outreach to both Ukrainian and Russian leaderships as testament to India's evolving diplomatic impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)