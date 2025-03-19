Justice Under Scrutiny: Erdogan's Alleged Influence

In a recent statement, Turkey's justice minister addressed allegations that President Tayyip Erdogan is influencing ongoing legal actions, specifically the detention of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a significant political opponent.

The minister emphasized that no individual is exempt from the law, underlining the independence of Turkey's judicial system. He asserted that justice should not be defended in the streets, criticizing the usage of terms like 'coup' to describe judicial processes as both erroneous and perilous.

This response highlights the tense political climate in Turkey, with the justice minister aiming to reinforce confidence in the nation's legal institutions amid ongoing controversies.

