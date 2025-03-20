Left Menu

Trump and Zelenskyy Call for Ceasefire, Propose US Control of Ukrainian Power Plants

President Trump and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy discussed steps toward a ceasefire with Russia, proposing US control of Ukrainian power plants. The call follows Trump's discussions with Putin, who agreed not to target Ukraine's energy infrastructure but refused a full ceasefire. The move aims to halt escalating conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 20-03-2025 00:09 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 00:09 IST
Trump and Zelenskyy Call for Ceasefire, Propose US Control of Ukrainian Power Plants
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a pivotal conversation, President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday discussed potential steps toward a ceasefire with Russia, proposing American management of Ukrainian power plants to safeguard infrastructure. This follows a similar call between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The White House highlighted the discussion as constructive, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz emphasizing American expertise in energy and utilities as key to protecting Ukraine's power facilities from further attacks by Russia.

Despite an earlier assurance from Putin to stop targeting Ukraine's energy sector, drone strikes persisted, challenging the prospect of a sustained ceasefire. Talks are expected to continue in Riyadh, although major obstacles remain, particularly Russia's demands concerning Ukraine's military support from the West.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025