Trump and Zelenskyy Call for Ceasefire, Propose US Control of Ukrainian Power Plants

In a pivotal conversation, President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday discussed potential steps toward a ceasefire with Russia, proposing American management of Ukrainian power plants to safeguard infrastructure. This follows a similar call between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The White House highlighted the discussion as constructive, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz emphasizing American expertise in energy and utilities as key to protecting Ukraine's power facilities from further attacks by Russia.

Despite an earlier assurance from Putin to stop targeting Ukraine's energy sector, drone strikes persisted, challenging the prospect of a sustained ceasefire. Talks are expected to continue in Riyadh, although major obstacles remain, particularly Russia's demands concerning Ukraine's military support from the West.

(With inputs from agencies.)