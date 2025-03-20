Left Menu

Unveiling the Controversy of Mexico's Alleged Extermination Camp

Mexico's attorney general, Alejandro Gertz, has criticized the handling of an investigation into a site in Jalisco, suspected of being a cartel-run 'extermination camp.' Activists discovered human remains and alleged cremation ovens there, raising concerns over missing persons linked to cartel violence.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, Mexico's top prosecutor Alejandro Gertz highlighted major flaws in the investigation of a site in Jalisco, deemed by activists as a cartel-operated 'extermination camp.' Authorities failed to properly test human remains or notify federal officials, according to Gertz.

Activists discovered disturbing evidence at the ranch in Teuchitlan, finding ashes, bone fragments, clothing, and alleged underground ovens. The revelation has caused nationwide outrage, reflecting the larger crisis of over 124,000 missing individuals due to drug-related violence.

Gertz indicated that investigations would determine the camp's purpose and explore potential links between local prosecutors and organized crime. President Claudia Sheinbaum's administration seeks to address the crisis but faces criticism for politicizing the event.

