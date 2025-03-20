European Council President Applauds Key Discussion Between Zelenskiy and Trump
Antonio Costa, President of the European Council, expressed optimism following a constructive phone call between Ukrainian President Zelenskiy and U.S. President Trump. Costa highlighted the importance of halting strikes on energy infrastructure as a critical step towards ending the war. Further discussions with Zelenskiy are planned at the European Council.
- Country:
- France
Antonio Costa, President of the European Council, expressed optimism following a significant phone call on Wednesday between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. President Donald Trump. Costa conveyed his encouragement through a post on the platform X, lauding the 'substantive' nature of the conversation.
Costa highlighted that halting strikes on energy and civilian infrastructure would serve as a milestone and essential first step in efforts to conclude the ongoing war. This conversation marks a diplomatic stride towards peace initiatives in the conflict-stricken region.
The European Council is expected to continue discussions with President Zelenskiy to further explore ways to solidify these initial diplomatic efforts. Costa's remarks underscore the council's active engagement in seeking peaceful resolutions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
No Rare Earths Deal: U.S. & Ukraine Talks on Hold
Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan
Global Markets React to Trade War Tensions
China keeps its economic growth target at 'around 5%' for 2025 despite looming trade war and other headwinds, reports AP.
U.S. Aid Suspension Puts Ukraine in Strategic Dilemma