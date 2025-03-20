Controversy Unfolds in Maharashtra Legislative Council Over Generic Medicines Debate

The Maharashtra Legislative Council witnessed a heated discussion over the availability of cheap generic medicines, with BJP leader Girish Mahajan voicing his dissatisfaction at NCP minister Narhari Zirwal's response.

Demanding clear directives against what he termed 'people's loot,' Mahajan cited instances of high medicine prices at major hospitals. He urged that the selling of generic drugs be strictly enforced.

Amidst this, opposition legislators, discontented with recent Council proceedings, protested by wearing black ribbons, underscoring a day of political tension and discord in the assembly.

