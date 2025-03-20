Karnataka Launches Month-Long Water Conservation Drive with Cauvery Aarti

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar emphasized that the upcoming Cauvery aarti at Sankey Tank is a government initiative, dovetailing with a month-long water conservation campaign launching on March 22. Addressing the media at Vidhana Soudha, Shivakumar distinguished the event from political endeavors, noting legal challenges filed against it.

He highlighted March 22 as World Water Day, serving as the impetus for the campaign designed to halt the misuse of potable water. Efforts will include an oath-taking event aimed at reducing domestic water wastage. Shivakumar reaffirmed the state's previous commitment to hosting Cauvery aarti at various venues, selecting Sankey Tank following site inspections.

Shivakumar, handling Bengaluru Development, discussed a potential hike in water tariffs, citing the unchanged rates since 2014 and the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board's (BWSSB) financial losses. Amid rising demand and summer challenges, the government also aims to address unauthorized water connections and bolster village water supply through the Cauvery project.

(With inputs from agencies.)