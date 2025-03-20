Left Menu

Karnataka Launches Month-Long Water Conservation Drive with Cauvery Aarti

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced a government initiative to kick off a month-long water conservation campaign on World Water Day, March 22, alongside the Cauvery aarti at Sankey tank in Bengaluru. The program aims to raise awareness and curb water misuse, despite facing legal challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 17:12 IST
Karnataka Launches Month-Long Water Conservation Drive with Cauvery Aarti
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar emphasized that the upcoming Cauvery aarti at Sankey Tank is a government initiative, dovetailing with a month-long water conservation campaign launching on March 22. Addressing the media at Vidhana Soudha, Shivakumar distinguished the event from political endeavors, noting legal challenges filed against it.

He highlighted March 22 as World Water Day, serving as the impetus for the campaign designed to halt the misuse of potable water. Efforts will include an oath-taking event aimed at reducing domestic water wastage. Shivakumar reaffirmed the state's previous commitment to hosting Cauvery aarti at various venues, selecting Sankey Tank following site inspections.

Shivakumar, handling Bengaluru Development, discussed a potential hike in water tariffs, citing the unchanged rates since 2014 and the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board's (BWSSB) financial losses. Amid rising demand and summer challenges, the government also aims to address unauthorized water connections and bolster village water supply through the Cauvery project.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025