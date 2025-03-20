Left Menu

Political Tensions Surge as Farmers' Protest Erupts at Punjab-Haryana Border

After police removed farmers from the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu Border, Congress criticized Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann for his actions. Opposition voices accused AAP and BJP of betrayal, while Punjab Police detained leaders amid ongoing protests against the central government. Punjab's youth employment and trade activities remain central to the dispute.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 17:27 IST
Congress leader Supriya Shrinate (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Political tensions escalated as police removed protesting farmers from the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu Border, sparking a wave of criticism from Congress leader Supriya Shrinate. She accused Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of betrayal, claiming that state residents would 'avenge this backstabbing' by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Assembly, Pratap Singh Bajwa, echoed these sentiments, characterizing the AAP and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as 'two sides of the same coin' and questioning the motivations behind the police action against the farmers. Bajwa suggested that the actions were politically motivated to bolster support for AAP's Ludhiana by-election candidate, Sanjeev Arora.

The protests, organized by the All India Kisan Sabha and the Bharatiya Kisan Union, aimed to highlight various farmer issues. Despite temporary structures and detentions, Punjab Minister Harpal Singh Cheema defended the police action as necessary to open borders and promote employment and trade, urging protests against central government policies to take place elsewhere.

(With inputs from agencies.)

