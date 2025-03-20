Left Menu

Maharashtra Expressway Plan Sparks Controversy Over Resource Exploitation

Maharashtra Congress chief Harshvardhan Sapkal has criticized the Goa-Nagpur Shaktipeeth Expressway, alleging it benefits industrialists at the expense of local resources and communities. He accuses the BJP of neglecting farmers and tribal communities, contributing to a rise in debt, suicides, and criminal activities while providing inadequate financial relief.

20-03-2025
Maharashtra Congress chief Harshvardhan Sapkal voiced serious concerns on Thursday regarding the proposed Goa-Nagpur Shaktipeeth Expressway. Sapkal claimed the project is designed to benefit industrialists, such as Adani and Ambani, by enabling them to exploit the mineral and natural wealth of the Konkan region.

At a press conference, Sapkal criticized the state BJP government for allegedly attempting to hand over vital regions, such as the Palghar to Sindhudurg belt, to wealthy industrialists. These actions, he argued, ignore the needs and rights of farmers and tribal communities residing in these areas.

Sapkal also condemned the BJP government for permitting ministers to make incendiary remarks that could incite division among the populace. He blamed Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for worsening socio-economic conditions in Maharashtra, citing rising debt among farmers, increasing crimes against women, and the empowerment of criminal groups under the current regime. Despite its power, the BJP government, he observed, has failed to secure financial support for the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

