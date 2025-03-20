Left Menu

Rajasthan Accelerates Rural Housing Progress: 20 Lakh PMAY Homes Completed

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan met Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma to discuss rural development, highlighting that 20 lakh of the 24 lakh PMAY homes in Rajasthan have been completed. Both governments affirmed their commitment to the state's growth, with plans for a significant event on Rajasthan Day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 20:42 IST
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan met with Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Thursday to address key issues concerning rural development and housing under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). Chouhan proudly announced that 20 lakh of the 24 lakh targeted homes for Rajasthan under PMAY have been completed, with ongoing work for the remaining houses.

Chouhan, taking to social media platform X, stated, "A very important meeting has taken place. We had set a target of 24 lakh houses for Rajasthan under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, out of which work on 20 lakh houses has been completed. Work on the rest is in progress. Survey work is also going on for the remaining houses." He assured that the Central government will "leave no stone unturned" in Rajasthan's development.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma commended the cooperation between the Centre and State governments. "We discussed the progress reports of various schemes. Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has assured me that he will continue to support Rajasthan's development. The BJP governments at the Centre and the state are working for the people of the country," Sharma said. Plans were also announced for a major event on Rajasthan Day, where schemes benefiting farmers will be highlighted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

