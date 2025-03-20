Left Menu

Omar Abdullah Calls for Religious Sensitivity in J&K Assembly

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah advised Assembly members to refrain from comments on religious matters that may hurt sentiments. He responded to controversies involving BJP members and incidents in the Assembly, including remarks on 'legislative jihad' and an unfortunate suicide of a political leader.

Updated: 20-03-2025 20:53 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah urged Assembly members to avoid comments on religious affairs that could hurt public sentiments. Addressing reporters outside the Assembly, he assured that all voices would be heard and expressed confidence in resolving local administrative concerns.

Abdullah spoke in response to opposition leader Sunil Sharma's use of the term "legislative Jihad," stressing the importance of not associating religion with such rhetoric. The Assembly session saw tensions rise as BJP members confronted AAP's Mehraj Malik over alleged derogatory remarks.

The Chief Minister addressed separate incidents, including the tragic suicide of BJP leader Faqeer Mohammad Khan, offering condolences and seeking understanding of the circumstances that led to the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

