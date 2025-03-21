Left Menu

Zelenskiy's Diplomatic Mission to Paris: A Quest for Peace and Support

President Volodymr Zelenskiy of Ukraine is set to visit Paris to engage in talks with major European leaders. The discussions will focus on efforts to end the ongoing war, securing aid for Ukraine, and guaranteeing Kyiv's security. Meetings will involve leaders from Britain, Poland, Germany, and possibly others.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 01:51 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 01:51 IST
In a critical diplomatic effort, Ukraine's President Volodymr Zelenskiy is scheduled to travel to Paris next week. During his visit, he will engage in vital talks with prominent European leaders, focusing on strategies to cease the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, bolster security measures for Kyiv, and enhance international assistance.

Zelenskiy's trip, set to commence with his arrival on the evening of March 26, will feature discussions on March 27 involving leaders from Britain, Poland, and Germany. These talks aim to fortify the collective response to the crisis engulfing Ukraine and to discuss further collaboration among the European allies.

Despite confirmations from two diplomats about the participation of the aforementioned countries, a third diplomat mentioned that both Canada and Italy were invited. However, the presence of the latter two remains unconfirmed at this time. Zelenskiy's diplomatic mission underscores the pressing need for a unified international stance in addressing the challenges faced by Ukraine.

