Dilip Ghosh's Heated Exchange in Kharagpur Sparks Political Outcry

Former BJP MP Dilip Ghosh faced criticism after losing his temper during the inauguration of a new road in Kharagpur, West Bengal, leading to confrontations with local women. The incident escalated, with Ghosh making controversial remarks, which were condemned by TMC representatives, further intensifying political tensions in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kharagpur | Updated: 21-03-2025 16:39 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 16:39 IST
Dilip Ghosh
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery exchange on Friday, former BJP MP Dilip Ghosh found himself at the center of controversy during a road inauguration in Kharagpur, West Bengal. The incident, marked by heated dialogue and inflammatory remarks, has drawn significant criticism from TMC leaders.

The confrontation began when a group of local women confronted Ghosh upon his arrival, questioning his absence during his term. Ghosh, accused the protesters of being TMC supporters and responded with harsh words, igniting tensions further.

The altercation peaked when Ghosh threatened the protesters, forcing his departure under protest. TMC councilor Pradip Sarkar condemned Ghosh's conduct, labeling it disrespectful and politically orchestrated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

