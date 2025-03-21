Dilip Ghosh's Heated Exchange in Kharagpur Sparks Political Outcry

In a fiery exchange on Friday, former BJP MP Dilip Ghosh found himself at the center of controversy during a road inauguration in Kharagpur, West Bengal. The incident, marked by heated dialogue and inflammatory remarks, has drawn significant criticism from TMC leaders.

The confrontation began when a group of local women confronted Ghosh upon his arrival, questioning his absence during his term. Ghosh, accused the protesters of being TMC supporters and responded with harsh words, igniting tensions further.

The altercation peaked when Ghosh threatened the protesters, forcing his departure under protest. TMC councilor Pradip Sarkar condemned Ghosh's conduct, labeling it disrespectful and politically orchestrated.

(With inputs from agencies.)