Israel's Judiciary Faces Test Amid Intelligence Chief's Controversial Dismissal

Israel's Supreme Court temporarily halted the dismissal of Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar, amid protests against Prime Minister Netanyahu's decision. Critics view the dismissal as an attack on state institutions linked to bribery allegations. Public dissent underscores deepening societal divisions in Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 18:31 IST
Israel's Judiciary Faces Test Amid Intelligence Chief's Controversial Dismissal
Israel's Supreme Court issued a temporary injunction on Friday, putting a hold on the dismissal of the head of the domestic intelligence agency. The ruling, now public on the court's website, allows justices to review petitions against the move, giving a deadline of April 8 for a decision.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, citing lost confidence, announced plans to dismiss Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar, provoking demonstrations by tens of thousands in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. Observers see this as an effort to weaken critical state institutions, amid ongoing tensions over allegations against government officials involving Qatar.

Protests have intertwined with demonstrations supporting Israeli hostages in Gaza as military actions resume there after a fragile truce. Despite having parliamentary support, Netanyahu's actions spotlight significant societal rifts exacerbated since his return to power in 2022, notably following the failure to prevent Hamas's deadly attack on October 7, 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)

